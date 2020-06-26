Courtesy of Bailee Comish

Newlyweds! Donny Osmond‘s son Josh Osmond and his wife, Summer Felsted, tied the knot on June 12 in an “intimate” backyard wedding ceremony, and now the happy couple is giving Closer Weekly an exclusive look inside their big day. The sweet couple gushes their nuptials “turned out perfect” despite having “no one but [their] immediate family” in attendance.

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” Josh, 22, exclusively tells Closer. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Josh and Summer’s “original plan was to get married in the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” they explain. However, the pair had to “make a lot of last-minute changes” in order to comply with social distancing rules due to the coronavirus.

“The Temple and our venue were canceled, so we had a small ceremony instead,” the Masked Singer alum’s youngest son notes, adding they were only allowed a “limited” number of guests. Still, Josh and Summer, 21, decorated his family’s backyard with “lots of flowers and a beautiful arbor” and insist they “couldn’t have asked for a better wedding day.”

The adorable lovebirds, who got engaged in February 2020, recall their “most memorable moments” during the ceremony. Josh says watching his brunette beauty walk down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was “such a personal moment” because all eyes were on their “love and marriage.”

As for Summer, the new wife reveals she felt like she “fell in love with [Josh] all over again” when she first saw him in his black suit and tie. “Josh was so cute,” she sweetly remembers. “The thought of spending forever with him made me so happy. ”

The LDS missionary points out he felt just as emotional when he spotted Summer in her gorgeous white gown — which featured lace sleeves and a long, silky train — before being walked down the aisle by her dad. “I just knew how lucky I was to be marrying her and how happy we would be spending our lives together,” he says.

Summer and Josh kept their wedding festivities going as they jetted off to California on a fun-filled honeymoon after exchanging vows. “We spent four days there enjoying each other’s company and the warm weather,” Josh and Summer tell Closer. “We absolutely love being married, and not having to say goodnight and leave each other every night.”

It’s no surprise Josh and Summer are head over heels in love considering the two first met when they were just kids. “We went to the same elementary school, middle school, high school and now college,” the duo explains. Although they lost contact while Josh was serving on a two-year mission trip in Italy, they reignited their spark when he returned home in December 2018.

“We started hanging out and going on dates,” the couple says, noting it wasn’t long before their whirlwind romance took off. After less than a year of “exclusively” seeing each other, Josh got down on one knee and asked for Summer’s hand in marriage.

As the youngest son and last child to get married in Donny’s big brood, Josh has a lot of role models to look up to — including his older siblings, Donald Osmond, Jr., 40, Jeremy Osmond, 39, Brandon Osmond, 35, and Christopher Osmond, 29. In fact, Josh credits the Donny & Marie alum for being “the greatest example” of what it means to be a dedicated spouse.

“Every day of my life, he would explain to me the love he has for my mother, [Debbie Osmond],” Josh shares. “He treats her as being the only important person and makes sure his life and decisions revolve around her. His sincerity and compassion toward her makes me want to do the same with my wife. He really makes me want to be a better man, husband and future father.”

While Josh and Summer are taking advantage of their newlywed bliss, Donny — who’s been keeping fans updated on his son and new daughter-in-law’s sweet milestone on social media — says he’s over the moon for his beloved family.

“Debbie and I have longed for this day when all five of our sons are happily married,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer tells Closer. “Summer now completes that wonderful journey of seeing our children now stand with confidence, independence and happiness as husbands and fathers on their own.”

Now that Josh and Summer have walked down the aisle, fans are dying to know if they already have babies on their minds. However, the twosome says they’re going to focus on their marriage and careers before they make plans to “start a family.”

“We definitely want to have kids, but probably not for a couple of years,” Josh and Summer reveal. “We want to enjoy this time when it’s just us two, and try to finish up school first.”

Congratulations, Josh and Summer!