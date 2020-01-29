So sweet! Donny Osmond rang in his son Brandon’s 35th birthday as he shared a super cute throwback photo of the father-son duo. The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer posted the pic, as well as a heartwarming message, in honor of Brandon’s milestone birthday.

“Wishing my son Brandon a very #HappyBirthday!” Donny, 62, gushed in the caption of his tribute on Wednesday, January 29. “I consider myself lucky beyond words to call you my son. It’s remarkable how quickly the years have flown by, but watching you learn, grow and create a family of your own is a precious gift. Your mother and I love you very much.”

In the photo, the Donny & Marie star — who shares Brandon, as well as sons Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Christopher, 29, and Joshua, 21, with longtime wife Debbie Osmond — can be seen sitting on the floor against a blue plaid couch. Donny, who was a young dad at the time, looked super cute as he placed his arm around little Brandon’s head.

Fans of the Masked Singer star flooded his comments section with sweet birthday wishes for Brandon. “He is as handsome today as he was when he was little. And as for you Donny, you are all the above and then some. Hot, hot, hot,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “You look like a baby yourself there!!! Happy Birthday Brandon!” A third chimed in, writing, “What a great picture Donny, you haven’t changed a bit.”

There’s no doubt family is the most important thing for Donny. In fact, the iconic crooner gushed about spending time with his kids and grandkids as he rang in his 62nd birthday in December 2019. In honor of his special celebration, the doting dad shared a stunning family portrait.

“Thank you for all of the birthday wishes you’ve sent my way today. As I turn 29 (again 😏), I’m grateful for those of you who have been following my career since the beginning, as well as those of you who are just now discovered who I am,” Donny joked as he thanked his fans for the loving messages.

The Dancing With the Stars alum also gushed over having some time off with his family, considering Donny and sister Marie Osmond closed out their Las Vegas residency in November 2019, following 11 years of performances.

“It’s been a wonderful birthday — one I’ll never forget,” he sweetly continued. “My favorite birthday gift this year is a holiday season off from performing so that I can spend time with my dear wife and family. I haven’t had that opportunity since 2010. I almost forgot how nice it is to wrap up the year with my loved ones around me. It’s given me time to reflect on how important family and friends really are.”