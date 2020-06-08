Another year older! Donny Osmond shared a few throwback photos of him and his son Jeremy Osmond in honor of the 39-year-old’s birthday. “Mom [Debbie Osmond] and I are so proud of you for what you’ve accomplished in your life. You hold a very special place in our hearts,” Donny, 62, wrote on Instagram while referring to Jeremy as “Doctor Osmond.”

“No matter how many birthdays come and go, you’ll always be our little boy,” he continued in the June 8 tribute. “We wish you a wonderful #birthday and fantastic year ahead with a special award coming soon.”

Instagram

The physical therapist is one of five kids Donny shares with Debbie, 61. The pair are also proud parents to sons Donald, 40, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 39, and Joshua, 22, and soon, Jeremy will become an uncle again when his brother, Christopher, welcomes his first child.

“The Donny and Debbie family is growing!” the “Any Dream Will Do” singer shared on Instagram next to a clip of him revealed the sex of Christopher’s new baby on May 31. “After one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, the exciting day for the gender of [my] grandbaby is finally revealed. Congratulations to our sweet kids. Chris and Alta. We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy. #FamilyIsForever.”

At the gender reveal party, Chris found out he and his wife, Alta Osmond, were going to have a beautiful baby girl. “We’re so excited to announce we’re adding a new member to the tribe!” he gushed. “Here comes the next chapter in life called parenthood! Coming November.”

While the family waits on Christopher’s little one to get here, Donny continues to enjoy his quality time with his children and beloved wife. In fact, he told Third Hour in 2014 that he’s “grateful” for Debbie because she’s been “such a powerful and uplifting influence on each one of our family.”

“Especially in her great support of me in my crazy career that takes me away from the home so much,” the doting dad added. “A mother’s love is one of the greatest powers on this earth. It is eternally precious to her children who will reflect that love back to her in ways that will bring blessing and joy to her that far exceeds any earthly reward.”

Donny has an amazing family!