As Donny Osmond and wife Debbie Osmond gear up for their youngest son, Josh, to tie the knot, the Masked Singer alum can’t help but feel sentimental. The Donny & Marie star marveled over the soon-to-be-married couple’s future wedding plans and gushed he can’t wait for Josh’s fiancée, Summer, to join their big brood.

“Debbie and I are so happy that Summer Felsted is going to marry our son Josh and join the Osmond crew this June,” Donny, 62, sweetly penned alongside a stunning photo of Josh, 22, and his brunette beauty. “Debbie and I have never seen Josh as happy as he is with Summer by his side. They make such a cute couple, and they complement each other so well.”

Because Josh is the final son to walk down the aisle, “It’s such a great feeling for Debbie and [I] to know that our family will soon be complete,” Donny continued. “We were blessed with five wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained four (soon-to-be five) phenomenal daughters-in-law.”

Aside from Josh, Debbie, 61, and Donny — who tied the knot in 1978 — are also the proud parents of children Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 35, and Christopher, 29. As fans know, Donald is married to Jessica, Jeremy tied the knot with Melisa, Brandon is the husband of Shelby and Christopher is married to Alta.

“Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer raved in his post. “Welcome to our family, Summer. We love you and are so thrilled to call you one of our own. #SoonToBeMarried #FamilyIsForever #TheOsmonds.”

Donny has been celebrating his youngest’s child’s special milestone ever since Josh asked for his then-girlfriend’s hand in marriage this past Valentine’s Day. At the time, the proud dad shared the news of their engagement via Instagram.

Instagram/DonnyOsmond

“Our youngest son, Josh, and his darling girlfriend Summer got engaged last night!” the entertainer captioned a snap of Summer holding up the diamond ring on her hand. “We are beyond thrilled that Summer will be joining our family! It was a picture-perfect Valentine‘s Day, and an incredible kickoff to Josh‘s birthday weekend.”

Summer is one lucky lady to be marrying into such a loving and supportive family. On Mother’s Day, Donny praised Debbie and their daughters-in-law as he dedicated a touching tribute on social media.

“This Mother’s Day, I celebrate each one of the women in my life in the wonderful ways they mother every day,” Donny wrote alongside photos of his famous family. “This includes all of the ways Debbie, Melisa, Jessi, Shelby, Alta and Summer create, lift, love, nurture and improve the people and environments around them.”

“They have truly developed ‘mother hearts’ that bless my life, the lives of my family members, and the lives of all those they come in contact with,” the Dancing With the Stars alum added. “Their capacity to uplift and create beauty are divinely given gifts unique to mothers. To mother figures everywhere, we honor, cherish and celebrate you.”

We can’t wait for Josh and Summer to make it official!