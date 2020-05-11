Proud family man Donny Osmond paid tribute to the lovely ladies in his life on Mother’s Day. The Donny & Marie star shared a touching post to honor wife Debbie Osmond and their five daughters-in-law on Sunday, May 10.

“This Mother’s Day, I celebrate each one of the women in my life in the wonderful ways they mother every day,” the 62-year-old penned on Instagram alongside stunning family photos. “This includes all of the ways Debbie, Melisa, Jessi, Shelby, Alta and Summer create, lift, love, nurture and improve the people and environments around them.”

Instagram

Besides sharing a sweet snap of Debbie, 61, and his late mother, Olive Osmond, the Masked Singer alum also uploaded pics of his sons’ partners and his grandkids. As fans know, Donald is married to Jessica, Jeremy tied the knot with Melisa, Brandon is the husband of Shelby, Christopher is married to Alta and Donny’s youngest child, Josh, recently got engaged to fiancée Summer.

“They have truly developed ‘mother hearts’ that bless my life, the lives of my family members, and the lives of all those they come in contact with,” the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer sweetly concluded. “Their capacity to uplift and create beauty are divinely given gifts unique to mothers. To mother figures everywhere, we honor, cherish and celebrate you. #HappyMothersDay.” So cute!

We know we can always count on Donny to share the most heartwarming messages when celebrating his family. Whether he’s ringing in a birthday or honoring a special milestone, there’s no doubt the doting dad will always have something sweet to say.

In honor of his 42nd wedding anniversary with wife Debbie, Donny shared a series of throwbacks of the couple along with a loving message.

“Our anniversary celebration tomorrow will look a little different than planned this year, but the greatest silver lining of a stay-at-home order is the chance to spend quality time at home with my sweetheart,” he wrote on May 7. “I love Debbie more with every passing day.”

Donny adores his wife so much, he’s even “in the process of writing a song about her right now,” he continued. “In my opinion, it’s turning out to be the very song that I’ve been missing to complete my new album. It’s really beautiful, just like her.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum adorably concluded, “Happy 42nd #Anniversary to the woman who inspires me daily.”

Donny sure does love the ladies in his life!