His love is a fire! Donny Osmond shared the sweetest words for wife Debbie Osmond in honor of their 42nd wedding anniversary. The beloved singer revealed he’s so in love with his longtime wife, he’s even “writing a song” about her for his upcoming album.

“Our anniversary celebration will look a little different than planned this year, but the greatest silver lining of a stay-at-home order is the chance to spend quality time at home with my sweetheart,” Donny, 62, gushed via Instagram on Thursday, May 7. “I love Debbie more with every passing day.”

Shutterstock

“I’m in the process of writing a song about her right now,” the Masked Singer alum continued. “In my opinion, it’s turning out to be the very song that I’ve been missing to complete my new album. It’s really beautiful, just like her.”

Donny shared the exciting news alongside four heartwarming throwback photos of the pair — who tied the knot in 1978 and share sons Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Joshua, 22. “Happy 42nd anniversary to the woman who inspires me daily,” he concluded his touching tribute.

Although Donny and Debbie are going to have to celebrate their special milestone at home because of the coronavirus quarantine, we have no doubt they’re going to come up with a fun and creative way to do it. In late April, the “I’ll Make a Man out of You” singer revealed how the duo were having date nights after social distancing measures were implemented to limit the the spread of COVID-19.

“As many of you know, @sundanceresort is a very special place for Debbie and me. And since we are all getting a little bit of cabin fever, I decided to take my wife out to dinner. But where? Sundance of course,” he captioned a photo of the two, referring to the time they shared their first kiss there in 1976. “They just started the Sundance Car Cafe. It’s such a brilliant idea.”

In order to follow all social distancing rules, Donny and Debbie “made reservations, drove up to Sundance and parked in [their] reserved parking space,” he explained. “We ordered our food and they brought it right to the car. We had the nicest time eating our dinner, enjoying the scenery and reminiscing about all of the wonderful memories we share at this beautiful place in #Utah — all in the comfort of our car. It was the perfect #DateNight.” Aww!

We hope these lovebirds have the best anniversary ever!

