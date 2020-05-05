Singing duo Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, to pay tribute to their late mother, Olive Osmond, on what would have been her 95th birthday.

“#HappyBirthday to my sweet mother,” Marie, 60, wrote next to a black-and-white photo of her and Olive. Donny, 62, also shared a throwback pic and wrote, “#HappyBirthday to my angel mother. She was my greatest cheerleader, wise confidant and [a] soft place to land. I miss you dearly and appreciate your lasting influence every day, mother.”

Shutterstock

In May 2004, Olive died from a stroke at age 79. Then, in November 2007, her husband, George Osmond, died from natural causes. He was 90 years old and was Donny and Marie’s last living parent. But even though George and Olive passed away, their nine children will never forget the time they spent with them.

In fact, the “Make the World Go Away” singer recalled a lesson her mom taught her when she was starting her new job on The Talk in September 2019. “I thought a lot about my mom this week and what advice she might give me as I pulled my chair up to the table at @thetalkcbs,” Marie said on Instagram. “The instrument has not yet been invented that can measure the gratitude I feel for my mother and the things she taught me through my life. The memories I have of her wisdom pop up often and this saying came to mind this week.”

“She and my Dad really did teach us that the best things come because of patience, perseverance and simple hard work. She said it over and over again,” Marie explained. “Changing jobs is a risk, but thankfully I can hear her voice in my head saying, ‘don’t worry Marie, the only opportunity missed is a chance not taken.’ I feel confident with this wonderful opportunity I have made and I know she would completely support me, just as I have felt your support!”

If only Olive could see her children now. She would be so proud!