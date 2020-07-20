Courtesy of Donny Osmond/ Instagram

A wonderful occasion! Donny Osmond gave his son Christopher‘s wife, Alta, a beautiful shout-out for her birthday on Sunday, July 19.

“#HappyBirthday to our daughter-in-law Alta!” Donny, 62, gushed on Instagram. “Looking forward to the life adventures that lie ahead for you and Christopher. You two will be wonderful parents to your sweet baby girl!”

On June 1, the “Too Young” singer revealed his son was going to be a dad for the first time when he attended Chris and Alta’s gender reveal party. Donny learned he was going to have another granddaughter when he and wife Debbie Osmond shot pink powder out of a cannon.

“The Donny and Debbie family is growing!” he said at the time. “After one sweet granddaughter and nine wonderful grandsons, the exciting day for the gender of grandbaby is finally revealed. Congratulations to our sweet kids. Chris and Alta. We love all three of you. Debbie and I are so happy. #FamilyIsForever.”

Chris and Alta have been married for three years and during their time together, Donny’s son said they never “seemed to slow down.” In fact, the best part about their marriage was having his “best friend” by his side. “I seriously lucked out with the most amazing wife/best friend in the world,” Chris gushed on Instagram in May 2019. “You ask anyone and they’ll say Alta is the most loyal person out there. I couldn’t agree more.”

In honor of their second wedding anniversary, Chris shared some throwback photos of him and Alta through the years. He also included two shots of them on their wedding day in May 2017. “I’m so excited to grow old with you and witness the amazing things you’re going to accomplish in this life,” he said. “You’re a light to so many people and I’m so proud of you. I will always consider you my role model and anchor.”

Here’s to many more beautiful years together. Happy birthday, Alta!