Donny Osmond knows he has a lot to be grateful for, but when it comes to his family, wife Debbie Osmond and their five sons are at the top of his list. The Donny & Marie alum gushed he’s most thankful for the beautiful life he’s created with his “eternal companion” of over 42 years.

“It’s no secret that 2020 has been an extremely difficult year for every one of us,” Donny, 62, wrote in a lengthy post alongside a beautiful photo of his large family via Instagram on Sunday, November 22. “I often find myself preoccupied with the challenges I face and distracted from the countless blessings that fill my days.”

In order to remind himself of the “tremendous power of gratitude,” Donny shared a list of all the things he appreciates about his life. “Most importantly, I am grateful for Debbie, my dear, eternal companion, whom I love beyond words,” he penned. “She’s given me five amazing sons.”

Because the pair’s children — Don Osmond, Jr., 41, Jeremy Osmond, 39, Brandon Osmond, 35, Christopher Osmond, 29, Joshua Osmond, 22 — have all tied the knot, the former Masked Singer star is also blessed with “five beautiful daughters-in-law,” whom he “dearly” loves. “We have ten of the sweetest grandchildren … along with two new grandbabies arriving very soon!” Donny adorably added. “I can hardly wait to hold them in my arms.”

In addition to his loving clan, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer noted he feels blessed to have been raised by his late parents, George and Olive, alongside his “wonderful” seven brothers and sister Marie Osmond. “I couldn’t have asked for better siblings,” he marveled.

In his heartwarming tribute, Donny praised medical professionals for working “so diligently to combat this COVID pandemic,” but he also made sure to save a sweet shout out for all of his fans “who have followed [his] career over the years.”

“I am absolutely certain that I have the most loyal and devoted fans any entertainer could ever ask for,” Donny wrote. “I’m grateful for the successes I’ve enjoyed in my career, but I am also grateful for the failures that have made me stronger and even more appreciative of the success.”

Throughout the last four decades Donny has performed in Hollywood, Debbie — whom he married in 1978 — has always been by his side. The former teen heartthrob said showing his sons the “value of work and staying true and committed” is the most important lesson he wants them to learn.

“They see how committed we are to each other and together, we can overcome the challenges that life throws at us,” Donny exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in June 2020. “By working together and not against each other, those problems or challenges can be overcome with hard work, perseverance, love, kindness and patience.”