“Puppy Love” singer Donny Osmond loves to spend time at his Provo, Utah, home with his beautiful wife, Debbie Osmond. Around the neighborhood, people don’t know him as the international superstar that he is. They just like to call him “Uncle Donny.”

“In the crazy world of entertainment, it is so comforting to live with my family in an area where we can just be a family,” the musician told Utah Valley 360 in a previous interview. “I know some people recognize me, but they are extremely polite.”

The former teen heartthrob says hello to his neighbors on a daily basis, especially when he’s outside mowing the lawn or doing some yard work for Debbie. “I’m just a neighbor to these people,” he gushed, and that’s something that Donny loves about the area. The neighborhood children barely know who he is. In fact, the “Soldier of Love” singer recalled a hilarious story one of the kids told him.

“I saw Mulan last night, and I really liked your song in it,” he remembered one of them saying. “You should do more stuff like that and you might be a star someday!” If only the neighborhood kids knew how successful Donny really was.

Aside from joking with them, the entertainer also loves the fact that his family is close by. Donny’s sister, Marie Osmond, has been quarantining with her husband, Steve Craig, in St. George, Utah, during the coronavirus pandemic, and occasionally, Donny would have his grandkids over for a pool party.

“It is reassuring not to worry about neighbors violating privacy or having ‘paparazzi’ climbing over the fence to photograph a leisurely pool party,” he said about life in Provo vs. Los Angeles. But what the Masked Singer alum loves the most is that Utah is that it always felt like home. After growing up in California, Donny decided to settle down in Provo after he welcomed his oldest son, Donald Jr., in July 1979.

“[Utah County will] absolutely be my home base for years to come,” he gushed. “Even though it’s a smaller community than Los Angeles, for example, you get the feeling of a nice metropolitan area. And I love it.”

