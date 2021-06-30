Donny Osmond is blessing his fans with new music! The multi-platinum-selling musician debuted a new song titled “Who” ahead of the release of his highly anticipated 65th album, Start Again. The Donny & Marie alum released the catchy tune on Wednesday, June 30.

“My new song, ‘WHO’ is out now everywhere!” the 63-year-old entertainment icon wrote alongside a pic of the single’s cover on Instagram. “I appreciate all of the support more than you could ever know … I’m very pleased with the outcome and beyond excited to finally get to share this special moment with you all.”

Because the song “was a long time coming,” Donny said he’s over the moon about sharing new music with his longtime fans. “I can’t wait for you to hear the album,” he continued, “but in the meantime, here is a little piece of my new single, ‘WHO!'”

In the comments section of the crooner’s post, fans expressed how thrilled they were to be hearing from the former teen idol. “Donny! You never disappoint us!” one user wrote along with multiple clapping hands emojis, while another gushed, “It has been a long wait, but so worth it! I will have this song on repeat.” A third fan chimed in, marveling, “This is brilliant. Sincerely hope we will be hearing it on the radio getting the wider attention it deserves.”

Over the past few months, Donny has been teasing the debut of Start Again, which will hit shelves in September and mark the 65th record he’s released since rising to fame in the 1970s. At the time he revealed the cover art for his new single, which features Donny giving a smoldering look while donning a black leather jacket, he explained the inspiration behind “Who.”

“It was Saturday, July 6, and I just finished the show at the Flamingo in Vegas,” he recalled, referring to his long-running residency with his sister Marie Osmond. “On my way home, still full of adrenaline, I was reflecting on how wild the crowd was. They inspired the whole concept of the song. If you happened to have been there that night, thanks for the inspiration.”

Courtesy of Donny Osmond/Instagram

In addition to his album, Donny has a lot of other exciting things to look forward to. In August, he’s set to headline his own solo residency at Harrah’s In Las Vegas. Since announcing the news late last year, the Masked Singer alum has been showing fans how he’s gearing up for the gig.

“Can you imagine how difficult it is to fit six decades of show business into a 90-minute show?” he wrote alongside a pic in an office in April. “Well, the three of us figured out how to do it. This is undoubtedly going to be my ultimate show, and I can hardly wait for all of you to see it starting August 31.”