It should be very clear by now that Donny Osmond is all about his family, especially his children — and he proved that once again by sharing a wonderful song that his son Christopher wrote.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 19, to reveal that his second youngest son — a musician — had just released an important record for all. “My son Chris just wrote a very special song called ‘Calling.’ @chrisosmondmusic wrote the song in memory of his friend, Collin Pace, who passed on June 4.,” the performer wrote alongside the cover art of the tune.

“Collin was such a great young man. He spent lots of time in our home, and our family always enjoyed being with him,” the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. “I’ve heard Chris’ song is helping quite a few people who are suffering with the loss of a dear friend. I hope it can comfort someone out there who is going through a similar situation. ⁣Listen via link in my story. #Calling #NewMusic.”

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments second to offer up their words of positivity. “Sounds like a truly beautiful and moving song,” one person said. “Just listened. Honestly it is a wonderful tribute,” another added.

Donny shares Chris, 28, and four more sons — Donald, 39, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 34, and Joshua, 21, — with his wife, Debbie Osmond.

And while Chris is busy doing music, the same can be said for Marie Osmond‘s brother, who will soon be releasing his 62nd album. “Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” the Masked Singer alum wrote alongside a snap of him and Philippe Saisse on July 12. “Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one! @philippesaisse, my dear friend and an amazing musician and arranger who I worked with on the This Is The Moment album, helped me with the arrangements on this song. It’s so beautiful. It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T.”

He added and joked, “A little #PatSajak moment. 😆. Did you really think I was going to tell you the title before it’s finished? I don’t think so.😉”

It is always great to hear new music from the Osmond clan!

