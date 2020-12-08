Donny Osmond loves celebrating birthdays! The I Can See Your Voice panelist shared a heartwarming tribute for his youngest son Josh’s new wife, Summer, in honor of her 22nd trip around the sun.

“Happy birthday to our new daughter-in-law, Summer!” Donny, 62, sweetly penned via Instagram on Monday, December 7. “We are blessed to have you as a part of our family, and we’re thankful that Josh is spending his life with someone as wonderful as you.”

Alongside an adorable photo of Josh, 22, holding his brunette beauty in his arms, Donny said he hopes Summer enjoyed her special celebration. “Wishing her all the best today!” he gushed.

Summer became a member of the big Osmond family when she married Josh in a private wedding in Donny’s backyard in June 2020. The lovebirds, who started “exclusively” dating in early 2019, have actually known each other since they were kids.

“We went to the same elementary school, middle school, high school and now college,” the duo exclusively shared with Closer Weekly following their nuptials. However, they lost contact while Josh was serving on a two-year mission trip in Italy.

The handsome young adult and his sweetheart reunited when he returned home in December 2018. After they “started hanging out and going on dates,” their romance quickly turned serious and Josh asked for Summer’s hand in marriage less than a year later in February 2020.

Now that Josh is a married man, he considers himself lucky to be able to look up to his dad, Donny, who has been married to wife Debbie Osmond for over 42 years. Josh said his dad’s “sincerity and compassion toward” his mom makes him “want to be a better man [and] husband” for Summer.

“Every day of my life, he would explain to me the love he has for my mother,” the proud son gushed. “He treats her as being the only important person and makes sure his life and decisions revolve around her.”

As for Donny, the “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer is filled with pride now that Josh has found his soulmate like his older brothers, Don Jr., 41, Jeremy, 39, Brandon, 35, and Christopher, 29.

“Debbie and I have longed for this day when all five of our sons are happily married,” Donny marveled to Closer. “Summer now completes that wonderful journey of seeing our children now stand with confidence, independence and happiness as husbands and fathers on their own. There’s a heavenly peace that has come over Josh and we thank our sweet Summer for that.”

We hope Summer had the best birthday!