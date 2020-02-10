If only Donny Osmond was a member of our family! The dad of five gave his daughter-in-law Shelby the best birthday shout-out ever when he took to Instagram on Monday, February 10.

“We are lucky to call this bright young lady a part of our family,” he said next to a photo of Shelby hugging his 35-year-old son, Brandon. “She has a huge heart filled with so much love. #happybirthday to our daughter-in-law Shelby! Enjoy this special day. 🎂.”

Just last month, Donny wished Brandon a happy birthday too. The 62-year-old singer shared a throwback photo of him and his kid to Instagram and wrote, “Wishing my son Brandon a very #HappyBirthday! I consider myself lucky beyond words to call you my son.”

“It’s remarkable how quickly the years have flown by, but watching you learn, grow, and create a family of your own is a precious gift,” he continued. “Your mother and I love you very much.”

There’s not a day that goes by that Donny isn’t proud of Brandon or his other children — Donald Jr., 40, Jeremy, 38, Christopher, 29, and Joshua, 21. When he learned Chris created a new song called “Dreamer,” Donny didn’t hesitate to show his kid some love on social media.

“As a father, I love watching my children exploring their passions and finding their voice,” he said. “Our son @ChrisOsmondMusic was always drawn to the piano, but he felt his perfectionist tendencies were a source of personal limitations while growing up.”

“It wasn’t until he was 20 years old that he wrote a song that would impact many people around him. That’s when he first discovered he needed to share his feelings and influence through song,” he continued. “I’m pretty excited to share with you ‘Dreamer’, Chris’ new single. He wrote this song about pursuing your own dream — whatever that may be — because you never know who is listening or watching. You may just inspire them to chase their own passions in life.”