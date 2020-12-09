Fatherhood Means the World to Donny Osmond! See the Star’s Cutest Quotes About Being a Dad

Out of everything in this world, Donny Osmond is most grateful for his wife, Debbie Osmond, and their five sons. As if you didn’t need any more convincing, we’ve compiled a list of the Masked Singer alum’s cutest quotes about being the dad of kids Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Chris and Josh.

But before that, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane! Donny’s love story with Debbie first began in 1975 when she was 15 and he was 16. In a 2016 Facebook post, Donny recalled how she actually “dated” his older brother Jay Osmond before he was able to win her over.

“She was the hot babe cheerleader in town,” Donny adorably wrote. “It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me.”

The former Donny & Marie star and Debbie walked down the aisle in 1978, and the following year, they welcomed their eldest son, Don Jr., in 1979. The lovebirds then became the parents of Jeremy in 1981, Brandon in 1985 and Chris in 1990. Eight years later, they completed their family with the arrival of their youngest son, Josh, in 1998.

As Donny juggled his role as a dad throughout the ’80s and ’90s, he still pursued his career as a Hollywood star. However, it wasn’t often that fans got a glimpse inside Donny’s life as a father considering he raised his kiddos in Utah versus in Hollywood.

“Years ago, my wife, Debbie, and I made the joint decision to raise our five boys in an environment removed from the spotlight,” he once wrote on Instagram. “That meant keeping our home a safe space, and for years, we did not allow camera crews into the house.”

Donny prioritized his family over his showbiz career because his relationship with his kids “means more than any money, award, gold record, trophy or accolade,” he sweetly shared. “This is my family. They mean the world to me.”

Nowadays, the doting dad isn’t shy when it comes to gushing over his kiddos on social media. In October 2020, Donny shared a beautiful photo while spending time with all of his boys at Josh and new wife Summer’s wedding reception.

“Nothing is better than having special gatherings like this to get us all together in one place!” the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat actor penned at the time. “Debbie and I love watching our family grow.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Donny’s best quotes about being a dad of five!