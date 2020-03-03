Singers Marie Osmond and Donny Osmond had some nice things to say about their older brother Jay Osmond on his 65th birthday. The duo took to Instagram on Monday, March 2, to give him a shout-out.

“#HappyBirthday to my big brother Jay!! 🎉 I love you with all of my ♥️!!!” Marie, 60, wrote, along with four heart emojis.

“My brother Jay has been my hero right from the start. #HappyBirthday, bro! Wishing you all the best on your big day,” Donny, 62, added.

In the early ’70s, Jay, Marie and Donny used to be apart of a singing group with their siblings — Alan Osmond, 70, Wayne Osmond, 68, Merrill Osmond, 66, and Jimmy Osmond, 56 — called The Osmonds. Although the group disbanded in the ’80s, the “Paper Roses” singer got everyone back together in October 2019 to perform for “the last time ever” on The Talk. And when they arrived, she thanked them for making her so successful.

“I think career-wise I wouldn’t be here without ‘Paper Roses,’” she said. “I was 12, and that launched into ‘I’m A Little Bit Country, [I’m A Little Bit Rock and Roll]’ for Donny and Marie’. But if you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers, and they started on the Andy Williams Show.”

During their appearance on The Talk, Jay jokingly revealed Marie is his “favorite” sibling. He also said the “True Love Lasts Forever” performer reminds him of someone very special.

“I think the greatest compliment I can give my sister is that she’s so much like our mother,” he gushed. “She’s not only a wonderful wife but she’s a great mother to her kids and a wonderful grandmother.”

“She cares and loves others. She’s always giving to others before giving to herself,” Alan added. “She brought in a sense of class and beauty to our family and she is the jewel on top of the tree.”

Happy Birthday, Jay!