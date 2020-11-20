Donny Osmond is back and ready to rock the Las Vegas stage! The iconic singer announced he’s returning to Sin City with his “first-ever solo residency.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce my return to Las Vegas in August 2021— exclusively at Harrahs!” the 62-year-old revealed via Instagram on Friday, November 20. “It’s new. It’s exciting. It’s showstopping and absolutely unforgettable. Honestly, I can hardly contain my excitement!”

In the post, the Masked Singer alum shared an epic clip of him driving down Las Vegas Boulevard in a vintage blue car. “Look out, Vegas — I’m back!” he added in his caption. “Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 24.”

Donny’s fans marveled over the incredible news in the comments section. “Omg! This is so exciting. There is so much happiness seeing you perform,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “This is awesome. Can’t wait to get my tickets!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I will need to definitely plan a Vegas trip now!”

The “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” singer’s announcement comes one year after he took his final bow alongside sister Marie Osmond for their Donny & Marie residency. The superstar siblings performed at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Sin City for over 11 years from September 2008 to November 2019.

At the time they shared the news that their residency was coming to an end, Marie, 61, and the Dancing With the Stars alum noted they had to make a “very, very hard” decision. “It’s been rumored that we’re bringing Donny & Marie to an end here in Las Vegas,” they said on Good Morning America in March 2019. “We’re here to say it’s official.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fortunately, the Donny & Marie duo insisted this wouldn’t be the last we’d see of them. “We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later,” Donny exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in May 2019. “[But] there are so many projects we want to do individually. She’s got her career, I’ve got my career.”

Even though Donny misses singing and dancing alongside his famous sibling, he’s looking forward to working on his career as a solo artist. “There are so many exciting things in the pipeline right now,” he gushed to Closer.

We can’t wait to see Donny rock the Las Vegas stage again!