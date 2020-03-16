Amid the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Laura Dern and 18-year-old son Ellery are making sure to stay as far away from the public as possible. In fact, the Big Little Lies star revealed they recently spent some quality time together by taking a hike in the woods.

“Grateful for nature amidst all … and a way to connect while honoring social distancing,” Laura, 53, captioned the selfie her handsome teenager snapped on Sunday, March 15.

In the photo, the doting mom and the up-and-coming model donned comfy clothing and sunglasses while enjoying their stroll in nature. Considering Laura noted she and Ellery were distancing themselves amid the global crisis, fans praised the duo in the comments section of her post.

“Love that. Connect while honoring social distancing,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “You are just a beautiful soul.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “You are truly one of the people getting me through these tough times!”

Earlier this year, Laura gave fans a glimpse inside her life as a proud mom. The Marriage Story star and Ellery celebrated a huge milestone as she shared a photo while voting with her eldest child.

“What a moment going to vote for the first time with your child!” she gushed alongside the snap of her and her son wearing “I Voted” stickers on Super Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Presidential election. “We did it! Have you? Let’s vote so we can feel hopeful for our planet!”

Although Laura — who shares Ellery, as well as 15-year-old daughter Jaya with ex-husband Ben Harper — is an award-winning Hollywood star, she’s continued to be the best mom to her two kids. However, she did previously open up about the struggles of juggling work and motherhood.

DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“It’s very hard as a working actor, and a single parent mostly, to call yourself a consistent parent,” Laura admitted to Stella magazine in November 2019. “That’s been my biggest struggle, how to be there and be their rock, when you have to leave a lot.”

She also pointed out the struggles of balancing a schedule with their “touring musician” father — who she was married to from 2005 to 2013. “It’s not like I can turn to him and say, ‘Well, I can’t be there Thursday and Friday,’ because [he] might be in Australia,” she explained.

Either way, Laura couldn’t be a better mama to Ellery and Jaya!

