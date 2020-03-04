Actress Laura Dern‘s kids are officially growing up. The Big Little Lies star celebrated a huge milestone as she took 18-year-old son Ellery to go vote for the very first time on Super Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Presidential election. Laura gushed over the experience via Instagram on March 3.

“What a moment going to vote for the first time with your child!” the proud mama, 53, captioned an adorable photo of her and Ellery wearing “I Voted” stickers. “We did it! Have you? Let’s vote so we can feel hopeful for our planet!”

In the snapshot, the Marriage Story actress — who shares Ellery and daughter Jaya, 15, with ex-husband Ben Harper — looked happier than ever as she posed with her handsome son in front of a gorgeous, cherry blossom tree. Along with their matching stickers, the mother-son duo coordinated their burgundy ensembles.

Laura’s fans quickly took to the comment section of her post to praise the doting mom for teaching Ellery the importance of exercising your rights. “This is a do-or-die election. So important!” one Instagram user wrote, while another echoed, “Thank you, thank you! What a wonderful thing to share with [your] child. Great example, mama.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “My wife and I are going with our daughter tonight. Such a special moment. Can’t wait!”

Although the Jurassic Park star has been juggling a hectic Hollywood schedule ever since she rose to fame following her role in 1986’s Blue Velvet, she’s continued to be the best mom to her two kids. Laura previously got candid about being an actress and mama while opening up about her personal life in November 2019.

“It’s very hard as a working actor, and a single parent mostly, to call yourself a consistent parent,” she explained to Stella magazine at the time. “That’s been my biggest struggle, how to be there and be their rock, when you have to leave a lot. Their father is a touring musician, so it’s not like I can turn to him and say, ‘Well, I can’t be there Thursday and Friday,’ because [he] might be in Australia,” she said of her musician ex, who she was married to from 2005 to 2013.

Raising kids as a single mom may be hard, but Laura credited the strong ladies in her life for help keeping her afloat. “It is tricky, but I have a few women, including my mother and my nanny, Imelda, who have deeply, deeply helped me to raise them with loads of love,” she gushed.

Way to go, Laura!