Marie Osmond Has Family Game Night to Reconnect With Her Sons and Grandkids Amid Coronavirus
Singer Marie Osmond revealed how she’s been reconnecting with her family amid the coronavirus outbreak. The proud mom of eight shared a video to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, of her having a game night with her kids and grandchildren.
“We are not going to give in to fear during this time … we just won’t! Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways!” the 60-year-old performer penned the caption.
We are not going to give in to fear during this time… we just won’t! Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways! Last night, I reconnected with my granddaughter for game night as you see in the video. AND my 20 year old son Matt and 23 year old son Brandon reconnecting playing video games together instead of with friends! Who knew I’d be excited about gaming! 😂 All in all, what a great time we had laughing together! We have been living in a world that was becoming increasingly disconnected. From texting a friend who is in the same room to not really knowing our neighbors, we might be missing opportunities to serve each other. We do have to practice “social distancing,” but that doesn’t mean we have to completely disconnect. There are going to be people who need us, really need us in the coming weeks. People have already lost their jobs, so we can help out with food. In some communities, schools are closed but parents still have to work so we can help with their children. There are the elderly in our neighborhoods that don’t feel comfortable going into a crowded grocery store so we can shop for them. And very importantly we can do all we can to stay healthy so we don’t contribute to the spread of the virus! Let’s use social media for good things… to send jokes, funny memes and heartwarming stories. And above all lets use every opportunity to dispel fear! Don’t you love this? “Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; yea I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” I think that says it all… let’s not be afraid instead lets have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love. Starting Monday (tomorrow), @thetalkcbs will be doing re-runs so join me on social media and we can #TALK about the topics online! I will also post more videos and photos about how I am reconnecting with my family and I’d love to see how you’re doing it with yours! #familytime ♥️
In the clip, you can see Marie and her family having a wonderful time playing Operation. “Last night, I reconnected with my granddaughter for game night as you see in the video,” she wrote. “AND my 20-year-old son, Matt, and 23-year-old son, Brandon, [reconnected] playing video games together instead of with friends! Who knew I’d be excited about gaming! All in all, what a great time we had laughing together!”
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been socially distancing themselves to remain healthy. The View cohost Joy Behar has even decided to stay at home until further notice. Due to the increased fear of catching the virus, Marie said that now is the best time to reconnect with the people you love.
“We do have to practice ‘social distancing,’ but that doesn’t mean we have to completely disconnect,” she said. “Let’s use social media for good things … to send jokes, funny memes and heartwarming stories and above all let’s use every opportunity to dispel fear! Don’t you love this? ‘Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; yea I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.'”
She added, “I think that says it all … let’s not be afraid instead let’s have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love.” The “Paper Roses” singer has got the right idea!