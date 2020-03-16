Singer Marie Osmond revealed how she’s been reconnecting with her family amid the coronavirus outbreak. The proud mom of eight shared a video to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, of her having a game night with her kids and grandchildren.

“We are not going to give in to fear during this time … we just won’t! Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways!” the 60-year-old performer penned the caption.

In the clip, you can see Marie and her family having a wonderful time playing Operation. “Last night, I reconnected with my granddaughter for game night as you see in the video,” she wrote. “AND my 20-year-old son, Matt, and 23-year-old son, Brandon, [reconnected] playing video games together instead of with friends! Who knew I’d be excited about gaming! All in all, what a great time we had laughing together!”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people have been socially distancing themselves to remain healthy. The View cohost Joy Behar has even decided to stay at home until further notice. Due to the increased fear of catching the virus, Marie said that now is the best time to reconnect with the people you love.

“We do have to practice ‘social distancing,’ but that doesn’t mean we have to completely disconnect,” she said. “Let’s use social media for good things … to send jokes, funny memes and heartwarming stories and above all let’s use every opportunity to dispel fear! Don’t you love this? ‘Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; yea I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.'”

She added, “I think that says it all … let’s not be afraid instead let’s have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love.” The “Paper Roses” singer has got the right idea!