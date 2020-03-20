Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, they get to spend even more time with baby Archie at home.

“He’s gotten so big and loves his food!” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly on Friday, March 20. “He’s just started walking, too, and while he’s into everything (they’ve had to babyproof the house), they feel blessed to have such a well-behaved, happy little boy.”

Due to COVID-19, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been “taking precautions to protect themselves and Archie from getting coronavirus,” another source told Closer on March 18.

Shutterstock

“They’re self-isolating in Victoria Island — it’s just the three of them and a few staff members,” the insider dished. “None of their friends from other parts of Canada or L.A. will be visiting them over the next month, because they don’t want to put themselves or Archie at any risk.” That sounds like a good plan!

The royal couple also wants the public to do everything they can so they won’t put their health at risk. On March 18, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an inspiring statement about how they want their fans to handle the illness.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they said. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

In their message, Harry and Meghan let the public know where they can get more information about the virus. “We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organizations that can support our mental and emotional well-being,” they said.

By the time coronavirus blows over, Harry and Meghan will have made so many memories with their kid!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.