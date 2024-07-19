Will Reeve is carrying on his father Christopher Reeve’s legacy in more ways than one. The Good Morning America anchor confirmed he will be appearing in James Gunn‘s upcoming 2025 Superman film.

“I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it [happen],” Will, 32, told TMZ earlier this week.

The ABC personality was asked for more details on the film and his role, but he responded, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say.”

“It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy … I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job ‘cause there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!” he said of his cameo.

And while Will enjoyed the experience working on the project, he admitted that he is not sure if he has “what it takes to be an actor” full time. He added, “Blink and you’ll miss it,” seemingly referring to his cameo.

Christopher played Clark Kent/Superman in four films in the ‘70s and ‘80s. On May 27, 1995, the movie star was paralyzed from the neck down in a horseback riding accident. He died from complications of an infection at age 52 on October 10, 2004.

In January, Will and his siblings, Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve Givens, attended the premiere of the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story at the Sundance Film Festival.

“You might think you know Superman, or the advocate, or whatever version of Christopher Reeve you think you know, but then you get to see him as a dad,” Will said at TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait and Interview Studio presented by NFP.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Will was born to Christopher and Dana Reeve while Matthew and Alexandra were born during the actor’s relationship with Gae Exton.

“What I’m just beyond touched by and so proud of is the way that the filmmakers tell my mom’s story, the way that my mom Dana features in this documentary, because she featured so heavily as you might expect in our lives,” Will said.

“As much of an honor as it is to be the son of Christopher Reeve, I’m also the son of Dana Reeve,” he continued. “Anytime I can tell her story and share with the world what a singular force she was makes me so proud.”

Dana died in March 2006 at age 44 following a battle with lung cancer. Will still feels the presence of both of his late parents around him.

“I feel it every day,” the reporter told Closer in November 2019. “Anyone who’s lost someone you love, you’ll get a reminder in ways big and small every day. I get a reminder in the way I live my life, by continuing to be my own person and have those moments when I say to myself, ‘Oh, that’s something my dad would have done.’ Little moments when I watch a Rangers game — my dad and I loved the New York Rangers — I think of him then. Also when the Yankees lost the playoffs — my dad was a huge Yankees fan.”