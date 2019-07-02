Now that Prince Harry is a father, the beloved royal family member feels he has a newfound responsibility of being a role model to his nearly 2-month-old son, Archie Harrison. The Duke of Sussex recently opened up about the role he plays in his son’s life while speaking at the first-ever Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit in London.

“I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” the 34-year-old said during his speech on Tuesday, July 2. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them, that — for that person — you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful.”

Harry then opened up about his little bundle of joy, whom wife Meghan Markle welcomed on May 6. “Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father, knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps,” the red-haired royal sweetly continued. “But it’s not just my role as a father that shows me that; it’s in the people I see every day that don’t realize how inspirational they are to those watching.”

Queen Elizabeth‘s grandson then shifted the focus on his late mother, Princess Diana. “My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realizing the impact she would have on so many lives,” Harry gushed. ‘You don’t have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it’s equally valuable if you’re not because it’s more relatable.”

The beloved Diana Award charity — which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary — was set up in the memory of the late princess. It was created in hopes that it would inspire positive change for young people by emphasizing the importance of mentoring programs.

Harry’s outing at the Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit comes just one day after what would’ve been her 58th birthday on Monday, July 1. That night, Harry’s older brother, Prince William, surprised a small group of royal well-wishers who gathered outside Kensington Palace for a vigil. William chatted with well-wishes, snapped some photographers and helped honor his late mother.