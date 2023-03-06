King Charles III ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022. While the longtime royal has already stepped into his new duties, the preparations have begun for his official coronation. During the prestigious historical event, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned. Keep reading to learn everything we know about King Charles III’s 2023 coronation.

What Is a Coronation?

A coronation is the “religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch’s head,” according to the BBC.

The process formalizes the transfer of titles and powers given to the Monarch as the head of the Church of England. However, it is “symbolic” as Charles automatically became King the moment Queen Elizabeth II died.

Where Will King Charles III’s Coronation Take Place?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey. The historic church has been the setting for British coronations for the past 900 years.

When Is the Coronation of King Charles III?

The coronation of King Charles III is on Saturday, May 6.

What Time Is King Charles III’s Coronation?

Buckingham Palace has to confirm a schedule for the coronation, however, his predecessor’s coronation in February 1953 took place at 11:15 A.M. to give a rough estimate.

How to Watch or Stream King Charles III’s Coronation

The ceremony is expected to be broadcast live and more information on live online streams will be revealed closer to the event.

Who Will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation?

King Charles III’s coronation is considered a state occasion, meaning the government will control who attends the event.

While Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation saw over 8,000 guests, the event for King Charles III is expected to be smaller, closer to 2,000 attendees. The guest list will include the royal family, representatives from the House of Parliament and prominent politicians from around the world.

Who Is Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation?

The celebrations for King Charles III’s coronation take place for three days following the ceremony. The day after the coronation, Buckingham Palace promises to “global music icons and contemporary stars together” in a concert according to an official statement released by the royal entity in January 2023.

King Charles III’s coronation will see performances from Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue, British band Take That, musical theater giant Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie.

Multiple reports have claimed that Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles are among a list of artists who declined to perform. It is noted that Royal experts don’t believe the King was snubbed, instead, the artists bowed out for a variety of reasons, including scheduling.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend King Charles III’s Coronation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invitation to King Charles III’s coronation, a rep for the former royal couple told Us Weekly.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on March 5. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Prince Harry declined to confirm his appearance at his father’s coronation in January 2023, noting “there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

“The door is always open,” the Spare author told ITV News anchor Tom Bradby. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”