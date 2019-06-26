Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte aspiring photographers!? While paying a visit to a photography workshop in Kingston, England, Kate Middleton shared some tips and tricks for endeavoring photographers. The Duchess of Cambridge even revealed that her sweet kiddos may be following in her artsy footsteps!

“Just look at everything around you. Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus in on it,” the 37-year-old beauty said to the class during her outing on Tuesday, June 25, People reported. “Get outside with your camera as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that.” Aww!

It’s no surprise that the brunette beauty has a knack for photography, considering she is regularly sharing adorable pics of 5-year-old George, 4-year-old Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis. Most recently, Kate revealed some of the sweetest snapshots taken of her and husband Prince William‘s three royal kiddos while venturing around their mom’s newly designed garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

While speaking to another group of girls who had no experience with photography, Kate — who recently was named a patron of the Royal Photographic Society on Tuesday after Queen Elizabeth passed the honor onto her — dished her best advice for trying to identify different color schemes.

“Everyone is so visual now,” she said to the class. “You can take pictures on your phone, which is great, but it’s great to create your own personal images on the camera, it’s amazing how abstract it can be.”

The gorgeous duchess stepped out for the event with kids from the Action for Children charity as part of an effort to help them increase their confidence and self-expression. In hopes to inspire children all around the world, the Royal Photographic Society presented new digital cameras to 10 children from the charity. Incredible!

Before heading out, Kate gave the kiddos the sweetest goodbye. “I should have brought my own camera with me and we could have compared pictures,” she said right before departing. “But keep it up, you all have a real talent.”

