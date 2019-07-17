The royal family is gearing up to celebrate Prince George‘s birthday on July 22! An insider recently revealed that the youngster’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are going above and beyond when it comes to throwing him a royal birthday rendezvous.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George,” the royal source dished to Us Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue. The insider explained that although the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, “has done most of the organizing herself,” William, also 37, has been involved with the party planning too.

The blowout birthday bash is set to take place at Kensington Palace. Tons of George’s closest schoolmates and friends are expected to be in attendance, as well as his younger siblings, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

At the party, George and guests are expected to have a plethora of entertainment to choose from. The insider shared that not only have they ordered a bouncy castle fit for a future king, but Kate and William also hired a magician. “George loves magic,” the source said, adding that the Duke of Cambridge was responsible for the adorable idea.

The royal couple have also apparently enlisted caterers to cook George all his favorite foods. “Kate’s asked them to make pizza, pasta and sliders,” the insider said. And for dessert, George will get to munch on delicious cupcakes, candy and ice cream. Yum!

It’s a no brainer for Kate and William to throw George a party filled with fun outdoor activities considering the little royal loves playing outside. The duo, who have expressed the importance of enjoying nature and fresh air, recently brought their three kiddos to mom Kate’s “Back to Nature” garden in late May. There, George, Charlotte and Louis were spotted having the time of their lives!

“George had such fun he didn’t want to leave. He loved exploring the garden and shares the same passion for nature as his grandfather [Prince] Charles,“ a royal insider told Closer Weekly recently. “All the kids helped Kate and designers put the garden together. George, who is usually much quieter than Charlotte, made sure he had his say on the positioning of everything and choosing all of his favorite plants and flowers! He’s already showing the signs of being a great leader!” Aww!

With a day filled with scrumptious treats and fun outdoor activities, we have a feeling George won’t forget this upcoming birthday for a long time!