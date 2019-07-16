It seems like Kate Middleton‘s outing at Wimbledon is still causing a racket! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out alongside husband Prince William to watch Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic at the Gentlemen’s Singles Final at the 2019 tennis championships on Sunday, July 14.

There, the 37-year-old beauty chatted with former tennis champion Stan Smith, who was then spotted handing Kate a gift! The mini white and green shoe — Stan’s eponymous Adidas kicks — was a gift intended for Prince Louis, 1. The shoe not only showed off the American athlete’s signature, but it also featured a personalized touch. “To Louis,” it read in gold writing. So cool!

Although Louis is too young to take to the tennis court, we wouldn’t be surprised if the little royal followed in his parents’ sporty footsteps. During his appearance at dad William’s and uncle Prince Harry‘s charity polo match on July 10, baby Louis was the talk of the town for melting hearts as he wobbled around the grass. The youngster was also spotted stealing mom Kate’s oversized glasses and adorably sticking his tongue out at aunt Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie Harrison.

Kate and William, also 37, have called their annual Wimbledon outings a “quintessential part of English summer” and have proven throughout the years that they are avid tennis fans. Love for the sport must run in the family considering the brunette beauty recently dished that their older kids — Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4 — are already showing interest.

Last week, hosts for the Wimbledon Morning Coffee chatted about Kate’s outing at the highly publicized event. According to the tennis tournament’s recap show, British tennis players Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong, who the royal mom sat with during her first Wimbledon outing of the year on July 5, dished to hosts that George is already playing tennis!

The athletes said she told them George already has a favorite tennis player — Roger Federer — and he’s even played tennis with the pro! After the adorable interaction was reported, Roger, 37, told the Daily Star that George has a “good swing” and that “he’s a cute boy.” He also admitted that being the future king’s favorite player is flattering, but he won’t let it go to his head.

“I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time with him. So maybe I’m the only player he’s ever met,” Roger said. “Then you have a little head start into who is your favorite player.” So cute!