Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) always “cherish every moment” with their three kids, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Despite raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a “magical, private world,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge feel “fortunate” to have humble and grounded children.

“They’re the heirs to the throne, but Kate and William try to keep everything at home as normal as possible,” the source reveals, noting George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, love doing typical activities like “romp around outdoors and come home covered in mud, bicker with their siblings and practice the latest dance crazes.”

Shutterstock

As the parents of growing youngsters, William, 38, and Kate’s lives are actually much more ordinary than one might think. “Kate and William take turns helping the kids do their homework and entertaining them before bedtime,” the insider explains.

When it comes to dinnertime, the doting mom, also 38, either “cooks” or they “get [takeout] from their local curry house or pizza restaurant,” the source dishes, adding their eldest son is harder to please as George is a “fussy eater” compared to Charlotte to and Louis.

As for their adorable personalities, the insider says George — who is third in the line of succession to the British throne — is also much “more reserved” than his younger siblings. “[He] loves to read and explore,” the source shares. “He’s always asking questions like, ‘How does this work?'”

Charlotte, on the other hand, “is a real terror devil and confident for her age,” the source says of Kate and William’s only daughter, noting Louis also “enjoys being the center of attention.”

MATT PORTEOUS/PA/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Even though George and Charlotte “argue” and “definitely [have] some competition” because of their age, the insider says the brother-sister duo are “beyond close.” This makes Kate and William feel “fortunate” to have “three amazing healthy kids,” the source explains. “They’re just trying to cherish every moment.”

The handsome royal and the brunette beauty started their family two years after they tied the knot in April 2011. In June 2014, the lovebirds gave birth to George, followed by Charlotte in May 2015. Less than three years later in 2018, William and Kate completed their family with the arrival of Louis in April 2018.

They’re such amazing parents!