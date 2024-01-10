Prince Harry won the hearts of millions after a recently surfaced clip of him gushing over his son, Archie, went viral on TikTok. While fans of the royal have praised him for his parenting skills, many took notice of his silence on Kate Middleton’s birthday.

In the TikTok video that was first posted on Monday, January 8, Harry, 39, was seen reenacting Archie’s first steps alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. “Archie took his very first steps right here,” Meghan, 42, said in the clip, which was featured in the couple’s 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The scene was followed by a montage of sweet clips of Archie, 4, and his younger sister, Lilibet, 2, as they spent time with their parents at home.

“I’m so happy for them,” one person commented on the newly surfaced video. “They’re building such a beautiful life for their kids.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and have since been living with their kids in Montecito, California.

“I love them so much,” another comment on the video read.

In the past, Harry opened up about how much fatherhood changed his life for the better, revealing details about his son’s blossoming personality.

“Some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot,” Harry said of what Archie wants to be when he grows up during his 2023 Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus. “But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most.”

Andy Stenning – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Just as Harry was commended for his role as a dad of two, other members of the royal family celebrated Kate’s birthday in the U.K. on Tuesday, January 9.

“Wishing the Princess of Wales a very happy birthday today!” read a post shared on King Charles III and Queen Camilla‘s social media accounts.

Harry and Meghan did not publicly share a tribute to Kate, 42, as their rocky relationship with the royals and his brother, Prince William, continues. Kate and William, 41, share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

One day after Kate’s birthday last year, Harry released his memoir, Spare, shedding light on a heated text exchange between Meghan and Kate. The altercation occurred ahead of Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018.

Harry revealed that Kate told Meghan that Charlotte, 8, was not a fan of the dress that she was told to wear for the wedding. “I’m not sure what else to say,” the Suits actress wrote in a text message after a back-and-forth spat, which allegedly left her crying on the floor.

The couple did publicly wish Kate a happy birthday in 2020. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” they wrote in a comment on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account at the time.