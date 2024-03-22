Meet King Charles III’s Grandchildren Amid His Cancer Battle: ‘Important to Create a Bond’ He Says
King Charles III’s second act projected him into the role of grandfather, and he’s embraced the role wholeheartedly!
“Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that; she was wonderful,” Charles told The Telegraph about being a grandparent, referencing the close relationship he shared with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. “It is very important to create a bond when they are very young.”
Thanks to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Charles is a devoted grandparent with five adorable grandchildren.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5