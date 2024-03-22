Prince Archie

Relationships are less friendly between the monarch and his two grandchildren via son Harry, whom he shares with Meghan Markle, and little Prince Archie was at the center of scandal before he was even born. When revealing their experiences within the royal institution in March 2021, Harry and Megan shared that some members of the royal family questioned the color of Archie’s skin tone. While they wouldn’t say who, royal author Omid Scobie’s book Endgame – in a Dutch translation that hit the shelves early – named Charles and Kate as the culprits.

The Dutch translation was promptly taken off the shelves and the publisher, Xander Uitgevers, told ABC News, “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

In response, Omid told the outlet, “It is of course extremely frustrating and disappointing that the Dutch edition of Endgame contained references to names not included in any other edition of the book, nor the manuscript written, edited, and signed off on by myself. There is now an investigation going on into how this transpired, and I look forward to learning more.”

Needless to say, however, Charles and Archie do not share a particularly close relationship.