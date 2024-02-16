Prince Harry has broken his silence amid his father King Charles III’s cancer battle. The rare comments came just after he was photographed visiting the monarch in the U.K.

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry, 39, told Good Morning America in a segment that aired on Friday, February 16. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

The Spare author would not divulge any further details on Charles’ condition. “That stays between me and him,” he said. Buckingham Palace first announced that Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer on February 5. It was not immediately specified what kind of cancer he has.

The GMA interview was broadcast from Canada, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, traveled to attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations. Harry touched on the notion that the king’s unfortunate diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” on the fractured royal family.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together,” he reflected.

Harry’s visit with his father on February 6 lasted about 45 minutes before the king was spotted departing Clarence House with Queen Camilla. His Majesty appeared to be in good spirits after the visit.

“Charles was taken aback by the cancer diagnosis. It was a total shock,” a royals insider told Closer. “Thankfully, the prognosis is good because it was caught early.”

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The youngest son of Charles and his late ex-wife, Princess Diana, did not rule out visiting his father again in the near future.

“I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is,” he noted. “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry and Meghan, 42, currently live in a gorgeous Montecito, California, home with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. The dad of two admitted that he’s considered becoming a U.S. citizen since leaving royal life behind in January 2020.

“I’m here standing next to this with these guys and the American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now,” Harry said.