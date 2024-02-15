Inside Harry’s Travels

The Spare author recently made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas to hand out the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on February 8.

“All kidding aside, all you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable,” he said while addressing the crowd. “You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community. And there’s one special man we’d like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”