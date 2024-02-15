Scroll below to see photos from the couple’s rare public outing.
1 of 5
Walking in a Winter Wonderland
Meghan, 42, bundled up in a white sweater and pants and a khaki winter coat. She wore a knitted cap, while Harry, 39, went casual in a pair of jeans and a black jacket to match his hat.
2 of 5
Inside Harry’s Travels
The Spare author recently made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas to hand out the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on February 8.
“All kidding aside, all you guys do on and off the field is truly remarkable,” he said while addressing the crowd. “You are role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and in the way you give back. This final award, the highest honor, is all about serving your community. And there’s one special man we’d like to pay tribute to now. A player who goes above and beyond and whose extraordinary commitment to helping others is a reflection of his own story.”
3 of 5
A Family United
Just before the NFL Honors, Harry visited his father, King Charles, in the U.K. after he was diagnosed with cancer. The meeting only lasted about 45 minutes before they went their separate ways, but it seems like things are on the mend with the strained royal family.
4 of 5
On the Mend
“Charles and Harry had a great conversation,” an insider told Closer after Harry’s visit to the U.K. “Whatever differences they have, Harry promised to be by his father’s side.”
5 of 5
Where Are the Kids?
Not pictured in Canada with the couple were their kids, Archie and Lilibet, whom they have been raising in their gorgeous Montecito, California, home. Those who tuned in to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan got to see a new side of the pair as parents and never-before-seen moments with their children.