Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to hit the road! The couple’s upcoming trip away from sunny California aligns with Valentine’s Day.

What Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Valentine’s Day Plans?

From February 14 to February 16, Meghan and Harry are due to appear in Canada for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations, per multiple outlets. While there, the couple, who got married in a royal wedding in May 2018, will be joining other members of the organization’s Winter Training Camp to prepare for the sporting event.

Canada holds a significant place in Meghan and Harry’s lives. Not only is it where she filmed Suits from 2011 to 2017, but it’s where they briefly lived once they left royal life. The Spare author and the Deal or No Deal alum stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020 and moved to Canada with their son, Archie, shortly after.

Eventually, they found a gorgeous place in Montecito, California, to plant roots. Meghan and Harry expanded their family in June 2021 with the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet.

Will Archie and Lilibet Be Traveling With Meghan and Harry to Canada?

Meghan and Harry did not reveal whether or not they intend to bring Archie and Lilibet with them to the One Year to Go celebrations. However, the Suits actress did hint that she would like to get her kids involved in the event in the future.

“I’m really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I’m grateful for all of you that are here … There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can’t be here with you, they are here in spirit,” she said during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. “Have the best time, we’re cheering for you, and we can’t wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys, so so much.”

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Meghan Markle Once Revealed Her Ideal Valentine’s Day

Meghan previously opened up on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, about her ideal Valentine’s Day scenario.

“Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss,” she wrote on the site in 2015, per Hello! Magazine. “This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.”

She continued, “In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note or a single flower … it really is the thought that counts.”

The California native also offered up some advice for those who were single on Valentine’s Day that year.

“I think you need to be your own Valentine,” she wrote. “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers and celebrate the self-love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”