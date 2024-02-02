Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt be adding more money to their whopping bank accounts with several new projects pretty soon.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s CCO, said at the Next on Netflix event on Wednesday, January 31.

“And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on,” she continued, per Hello! Magazine. “So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

No further details were revealed about the subjects of their upcoming projects. After stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, signed a reported $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content under their company, Archewell Productions.

So far, their projects have included the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 2023 documentary Heart of Invictus and the 2022 documentary Live to Lead. In August 2023, it was announced that Harry and Meghan bought the rights to the popular romance novel Meet Me at the Lake and would be adapting it into a film on the streaming platform.

“I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began,” author Carley Fortune said in a statement confirming the news on Instagram at the time. “I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.”

The book is set in Toronto, where Meghan lived while she was filming Suits. She left the series after season 7 to focus on her life with Harry, whom she first began dating in 2016.

Prior to her marriage to the Spare author in 2018, the Deal or No Deal alum was married to her first husband, Trevor Engelson, from 2011 to 2013. Just recently, photos from her first wedding in Jamaica resurfaced online, proving just how much her life has changed since meeting Harry and welcoming kids Archie and Lilibet.