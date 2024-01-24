Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proven once again that they are red carpet royalty! The couple blissfully walked hand in hand at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica on Tuesday, January 23.

Harry, 39, ditched wearing a tie with his suit as the reformed royal bad boy admired Meghan, 42, in a gorgeous black gown. The pair posed on the red carpet with Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy James, at the event held at the Carib Theatre in Kingston.

The Spare author and the Suits alum previously traveled to Jamaica together to attend the wedding of Tom “Skippy” Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young in March 2017. A few months later, they got engaged in London, spilling details about their romantic proposal during their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“I wanted to do it earlier because I had to ask permission from my grandmother,” he explained of his elaborate proposal plan. “I couldn’t do it outside of the U.K. I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was greasing the chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away.”

Meghan knew something was up because Harry is not a regular champagne drinker. He lit up the garden with electric candles and roses before popping the question.

“He’s down on one knee, and I was like, ‘Yes!’ We were so joyful and excited,” Meghan recalled. “I was like, ‘Ah, we’re doing this!’”

Though the proposal itself was delightful for the pair, their lives in the public eye have been anything but since their lavish 2018 wedding. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in early 2020 and have been raising their children, Archie and Lilibet, in California ever since.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, has remained rather strained. But it seemed like the tide began to turn at the start of 2024 as he looked to reconcile with his family.

“Harry wants to start the new year off right and focus on making amends,” a source told Closer in December 2023.

Luckily, he was able to begin repairing his relationship with his father, King Charles III, after many years of tension between them.

“Charles doesn’t feel pressure when talking to Harry, unlike William, who is itching to be king,” an insider told Closer earlier this month. “They’ve had their differences, but still have that father-son bond. That’s how they mended things.”