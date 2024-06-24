Princess Anne Hospitalized With Minor Injuries After 'Incident'

Princess Anne was hospitalized after an ‘incident’ at her home led her to sustain injuries, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, June 24.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the statement read. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement continued.

Details about the incident were not immediately provided by the Palace, however, Sky News reported that “emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the Gatcombe Park estate, Bristol, on Sunday, to treat injuries consistent with the possible effects of being hit by a horse.”

The Telegraph also reported that Anne, 73, “is believed to have been injured by a horse while walking within the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening, leaving her with minor wounds to the head,” adding, “It is understood the head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Due to the incident, Anne’s trip to Canada at the end of this week has been postponed. She will also not be in attendance at the banquet for the Japanese state visit scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed,” a palace spokesperson told The Guardian. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.

“The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow,” the statement continued.

The outlet reported that Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and her kids, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, were at the home when the incident occurred. She was accompanied by her spouse to the hospital. Her siblings were informed of her injuries on Sunday, June 23.

Anne was seen riding on horseback at Trooping the Colour on June 15 to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III. During the event, spectators and social media users were impressed when the princess put her equestrian skills to the test to calm her jittery horse.

In recent months, she has stepped up and taken on more responsibility as her eldest brother, Charles, 75, battles an unspecified cancer, filling in at a number of royal events. It is unclear when Anne will be released from the hospital.

“Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation,” the spokesperson said. “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise.”