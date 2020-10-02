Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new California home has plenty of space, including a “bright and airy” playroom for their 16-month-old son, Archie, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. However, the royal couple aren’t going too over-the-top.

“Archie’s playroom [has] big windows, but it isn’t ostentatious like many celebrity playrooms,” the source explains. “Harry and Meghan want to keep Archie grounded.”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the former Suits actress, 39, are doing everything they can to “not spoil him too much,” but there’s no doubt Archie’s playroom is fit for a king. “There’s a pile of story and soft activity books, and a storage area for all of Archie’s toys and puzzles,” the source dishes.

This is because “Archie [is] already a bookworm,” the insider reveals. “Harry and Meghan spend hours reading to him, especially before going to bed. He’s an incredibly engaged child and eager to learn.”

Aside from reading, Archie — who was born in May 2019 — “loves being on FaceTime” with his family. “Archie is such a character. He’s full of energy and is a fast mover,” a previous source told Closer in late September. “Harry and Meghan can’t wait for him to make friends in the area.”

Because the duo’s new Santa Barbara home boasts a pool in their massive backyard, the proud parents have been “teaching Archie to swim,” the insider shared, noting they’ve been “spending a lot of time” outdoors with their little bundle of joy.

“They’re building a vegetable garden and are growing fruit and herbs,” the source explained. “Since meeting Meghan, Harry eats more healthily. Everything they eat is organic.”

As of early August 2020, Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, have become official residents of Santa Barbara. The couple were living in Canada for over a month after stepping back from their duties in Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in January.

After relocating to Vancouver, the handsome hunk and the Deal or No Deal alum packed their bags and moved to Los Angeles. There, they rented actor Tyler Perry‘s home from March up until they bought their $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara.

“Harry and Meghan have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing their home in Montecito,” the insider shared. “He says he feels safer and more relaxed at their new home and enjoys the freedom. It’s nice to see [Harry] smiling again.”