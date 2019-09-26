Sounds like Duchess Meghan may have a little charmer on her hands! When she took son Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on Wednesday, September 25, she admitted her little guy likes to swoon the ladies.

Meghan revealed Archie’s sweet personality trait when she and the archbishop shared a laugh during her royal tour of Africa with husband Prince Harry. “Is that funny?” she asked her baby, who also let out a little chuckle. “I think he knows exactly what’s going on.”

Meghan, 38, might be onto something because Desmond’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, noticed that Archie has already taken a strong liking to her and told the duchess she thinks Archie likes her “best.”

“He likes to flirt,” she playfully replied.

During the royal outing with Desmond, Meghan also revealed the sweet nickname that she likes to call her kiddo at home. “Bubba,” the former Suits star revealed. Apparently, Meghan came up with the nickname when Archie first started to drool and it has stayed with him ever since.

After wrapping up their time with Desmond and the activist’s family, the royal couple took to Instagram to gush about their interesting meet and greet.

“This morning the duke and duchess were honored to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka,” the post read. “The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.”

“Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world,” it continued.

Even though Meghan and Archie aren’t expected to visit every town with Prince Harry on their royal tour, you can bet Meghan will still take him out and about to a ton of places in South Africa.

“She hates leaving him at home for more than a couple of days,” a insider recently revealed to Us Weekly.“It’s likely that Archie will only be present on certain safer parts of the trip.”