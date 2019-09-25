While Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry’s baby, Archie, may only be 4 months old, his mama seems to think he’s ahead of his time. The couple, who is currently in South Africa for their first royal tour as a family of three, believe their son is adjusting well to all the attention he’s receiving.

When Meghan and Harry took their son to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, on Wednesday, September 25, Archie was all smiles, which prompted Meghan to call him an “old soul.” Aww! The duke seems to agree with his lady. In regards to how well the royal baby is handling all the cameras on him, Harry said, “I think he is used to it already.” That sure seems like the case.

Besides already being a people person like his parents, Archie is super smart like them as well. “At nearly 5 months, he’s already sitting up without any support for a few seconds, holding his toy bricks and Harry’s convinced that he can recognize himself in the mirror,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. Despite being so young, he’s already unleashing his fun side. “He giggles away when Harry plays Peek-a-boo with him,” the source added.

You may be wondering why Archie appears to be in good spirits whenever he’s spotted out with his parents and it may have to do with his beauty sleep. “Archie rarely cries. He sleeps throughout the night,” the insider confessed. He’s such a well-behaved baby, and evidently, his parents love that. “Meghan says there’s nothing that makes her happier than seeing Archie smile,” a previous source exclusively told Life & Style. “She feels blessed to have such a happy, calm baby. Motherhood is the best thing that’s ever happened to Meghan. That, and marrying Harry.”

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6 — nearly a year after she married Harry on May 19, 2018. Since welcoming her son, the former Suits alum has been trying her best to balance work and play, and she seems to be doing a good job. Before kicking off the tour on September 23, Meghan was most recently working alongside a team of women for her SmartWorks charity collaboration. You go, girl!