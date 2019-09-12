Fashionista! Duchess Meghan (née Markle) has just finished another jaw-dropping project and, on Thursday, September 12, she unveiled it to the world! Meghan, 38, has officially launched her new fashion line in collaboration with Smart Works called the “Smart Set Capsule Collection” — and it’s already selling out online.

As soon as her fashion line was made available, buyers rushed to grab the John Lewis and Partners leather Smart Set Tote Bag that was retailing for £109 (or around $135). “The first release of the Smart Set Tote has sold out online, with a second release coming shortly,” a representative for the company recently said in a statement. “However, we have plenty of stock in our shops across the country.”

Scroll below to see photos of Meghan at the Smart Works capsule collection launch in London — her first official outing since royal son Archie was born nearly four months ago!