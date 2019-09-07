What a royal surprise! Meghan Markle may be a busy woman these days, but she still made some time to head to New York in order to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Final.

The 38-year-old was spotted on Saturday, September 7, looking very happy in the stands. She arrived court-side and wore a denim dress with a gray jacket, all topped off with a pair of sunglasses. The Duchess of Sussex not only greeted tennis legend’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, she got to sit behind him too. The royal also sat in front of fashion icon, Anna Wintour.

It is not a surprise to see Prince Harry‘s wife at the tennis match, especially since she is very close with the athlete. 37. “We were actually just texting each other this morning,” Serena told The Project in an interview earlier this year. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.” So great!

