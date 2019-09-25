We still can’t believe that Suits is ending. After dozens of fantastic episodes, it’s about to be case closed as of Wednesday, September 25. Aaron Korsh, creator of the legal drama, said a final goodbye to the show as he shared lots of throwback photos of Duchess Meghan and the rest of the beloved cast to social media.

He started by sharing a throwback photo of his son being held by Meghan’s on-screen love interest, Patrick J. Adams (Michael Ross), on Twitter. “Here’s a picture of my son and Patrick from just about nine years ago during shooting the first ever #Suits episode,” he wrote. Then Aaron began to share a lot more archival photos of him with the Suits cast before America even knew about the show.

“Here’s me and Rick from the opening scene,” he said while mentioning Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt). After that, he shared another snap, but this time it was of him and Patrick from the Suits pilot episode. In yet another photo, he was seen with actress Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) from nine years ago — 2010, to be exact.

“#Suits Finale is locked,” he wrote via Twitter. “Some big last second changes. To quote Harvey no turning back now … For the last time, watch the s–t out of it.”

The best photos that Aaron shared were, of course, the ones with the now-royal. It was a throwback pic of him and a young Meghan, who was smiling eagerly at the camera. “Young Meghan Markle and Korsh,” he wrote in the caption.

He also posted one more snap of him and Meghan standing side by side, writing, “Early Rachel Zane.”

Young Meghan Markle and Korsh… pic.twitter.com/tBLtUAkAJL — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) September 25, 2019

In the show, Meghan played a character named Rachel Zane. In 2017, she left Suits to marry Prince Harry and become the Duchess of Sussex. Even though Meghan is no longer on the show, she did invite her old costars to her royal wedding in May 2018.

“The thing I’ll say about it is that we all went as a family,” Aaron previously recalled about the event at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour Pearson panel. “When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something … it was unbelievable. I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever.”

Cheers to all the memories you gave us, Suits!