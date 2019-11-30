Back with the family! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos couldn’t help but smile, as they got together with their three kids to celebrate the holidays.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to share a cute family photo with her husband, 48, and their three kids — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. “#Thankful for this #blackfriday, #thanksgiving photo,” the TV personality wrote. “Better late than never.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I can’t say enough good things about this photo. What a family,” one person wrote. Another added, “You guys are just adorable!!!”

Kelly was quite open about how emotional she was when she sent her only daughter to college, revealing that it was at that time that she noticed how much of a bond her kids have. “We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],'” the blonde beauty said during an episode of her popular ABC daytime talk show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one,” she continued. “I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing. So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

While her children are also now out and about trying to be adults, Kelly recently revealed her eldest is getting a hard dose of reality. “He lives in Brooklyn, in Bushwick. He loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and is chronically poor,” Kelly said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on October 23. “I don’t think he’s ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

Well, at least it is pretty clear that Kelly and Mark’s kids will always have a place to go back home to!