Teamwork! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been getting some help when it comes to raising their son, Archie, as the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, has been there to assist.

“Doria has been a big help with the baby and the life adjustment,” a source tells Us Weekly. The Duke of Sussex, 34, has also been there along the way to make sure the royal pair’s son has all he needs. “[He] has been amazing and is a real hands-on coparent,” the insider continues, adding that his adoring eyes for the former actress in photos are completely legit. “None of it is an act.” How sweet!

It is no surprise to hear that the 62-year-old is all about her grandson — she was said to be “overjoyed” to be a grandma — especially since it is her daughter’s first child. While Meghan, 37, and Harry have not revealed who their son’s godparents are, perhaps it will be Doria who looks after the little one when his parents go away on a trip — they will be going on a few in the near future, including a little visit to South Africa.

“TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” a caption read on the duo’s official Instagram. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries.”

However, it seems like the royal baby will also be brought on a future trip. “Harry and Meghan will be visiting Balmoral Castle in Scotland and will bring Archie with them,” a source revealed. “They’re excited he’ll get to spend some quality time with his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth] at her summer residence.”

It is so great to hear that Doria is already a big part of Archie’s life. We can’t wait to hear more about their relationship!