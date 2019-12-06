Joy to the world! Jennifer Garner couldn’t help but laugh while showing off the ginormous Christmas tree that she picked out with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and their kids. The Peppermint actress took to Instagram for the unveil on Thursday, December 5, and she revealed why they decided to go all out when choosing their favorite fir.

“So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered and … I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out,” Jennifer, 47, said while cracking up. “It’s a little aggressive.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The mother of three captioned the clip, “Go big or go home,” leading several of her celebrity friends to sound off in the comment section. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Whoa!!” Gwyneth Paltrow also replied with a Santa Claus emoji.

Katie Couric even chimed in with a witty response, writing, “OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy).”

Jennifer and her former flame, 47, have proven to have quite the amicable coparenting relationship, having recently enjoyed a seasonal outing together. On Sunday, December 1, the famous exes brought their three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — to a tree lot located in Los Angeles so they could pick out their favorite one together.

Just last month, they were even seen reuniting on Thanksgiving weekend to catch a movie with their three children. Prior to that, the former power couple gathered to take their kids trick or treating.

As we previously reported, Jennifer and Ben did have some bumps in the road when the actor appeared to be incapacitated after leaving a themed party days before Halloween on October 26.

“Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” the star told cameramen about his sobriety journey while outside of Jennifer’s house the following day.

BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Not long after, his BFF Matt Damon claimed Ben was doing just fine.

Around that time, a source also told In Touch exclusively that Jennifer was upset with his actions because she wants to see him at his best, claiming, “Video of him stumbling around in public, that’s not it.”

“They coparent, and will continue to do so,” the insider added.

Luckily, it looks like they are on great terms these days!