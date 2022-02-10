Fans of Fixer Upper couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have also become big fans of Clint Harp, who worked as a carpenter on the show. After finding fame on HGTV, the master craftsman landed his own show on Magnolia Network, Restoration Road. In addition to his incredible television career, Clint is a father to kids Holland, Camille and Hudson, with his wife, Kelly Harp.

Clint met Kelly in the ‘90s when the pair were both students at Baylor University. The woodworking expert was interested in getting to know his future wife from the moment he saw her at a friend’s dorm. The pair began dating shortly after, and quickly fell in love.

​​”It was maybe a couple days later that she said, ‘I want you to know I don’t love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you.’ And I was like, ‘I’ve won the lottery,'” Clint told Country Living in May 2018.

The couple tied the knot in 2001 before making the move to Houston, Texas. Clint was initially working as a medical salesman before deciding that he wanted to put his woodworking skills to use full-time. In between making his big career change, Clint and Kelly became first-time parents when their son, Hudson, was born. Daughters Holland and Camille followed as the couple decided to start their own business.

In 2011, the pair created Harp Design Co., a handmade furniture company, but still struggled to make ends meet. A chance encounter with Chip at a local gas station changed Clint and Kelly’s lives forever. The home design experts became fast friends, prompting Clint to become the go-to carpenter on Fixer Upper when the show premiered on HGTV in 2013.

Clint’s rise to fame was a whirlwind, but he wouldn’t change a thing. He and Kelly went on to host Wood Work on the DIY Network and have been able to live out their dreams as a home design duo, now on Magnolia Network. The pair are content with their three children, living their dream life in Waco, Texas.

“More power to anyone else who’s adding arrows to their quiver, but for me and Kelly, we’re good to go with the three we’ve got,” Clint told Country Living about whether or not the couple wants more children. “I don’t know how the Gaineses do it—I’m amazed.”

Keep scrolling to meet Clint and Kelly’s three kids.