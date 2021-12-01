Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines completely took over HGTV with their popular show, Fixer Upper, in 2013. Since then, the power couple has created a massive home improvement empire and dominated several areas of the entertainment circuit. Their incredible combined net worth makes it clear that the couple is winning at life.

Chip and Joanna have a combined estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Joanna was raised in Texas and originally wanted to pursue a broadcast journalism career. Chip played baseball for Baylor University, the same school his future wife attended. Though they went to the same school, they never crossed paths as students. It was at her father’s auto shop a few years later that they had their first encounter.

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The New York Times best-selling duo were married in May 2003. That same year, the pair decided to start flipping houses together. Chip and Joanna opened their retail store, Magnolia Market that same year, which later became their office space, Magnolia Homes. After becoming famous around Waco, Texas for buying and renovating houses, they were presented with the opportunity to star in Fixer Upper.

While earning a steady paycheck from their hit home improvement show, Chip and Joanna decided to take the Magnolia Market concept and turn it into a successful online shop. Their first book, The Magnolia Story, was released shortly after in 2016. Eventually, the proud parents of five decided to reopen Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, along with starting their own magazine, Magnolia Journal. Chip and Joanna shockingly decided in 2017 that they would not be continuing with Fixer Upper.

“We realized we didn’t necessarily love that side of the camera, and that part became a full-time job,” Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021. “We’ve got a big family. We’ve got a business. The show ended up where we had to constantly be feeding it.”

Both Chip and Joanna have authored multiple books and added to their fortune with Hearth & Hand, a design collection sold at Target that was launched in 2017. They opened the doors to their Texas restaurant, Magnolia Table, in 2018. The happy couple also announced in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that year that they were launching their own television channel, Magnolia Network.

The business ventures have kept on coming for the HGTV stars as they went on to open up a coffee shop called Magnolia Press in 2019. In 2021, they returned to television with a new iteration of the show that made them famous, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on Discovery +. The couple has revealed the secret to all of their success after all of these years in the spotlight.

“Early on in our marriage, we had some conflict,” Chip told Closer exclusively in July 2019. “Jo and I care about each other’s hearts, we care about each other’s souls. We were like, ‘No matter what comes our way, it’s you and me versus the world.’ The secret to our success is just to pull for one another.”