Since Chip and Joanna Gaines made their HGTV debut with season 1 of Fixer Upper in 2013, they’ve been known as one of TV’s most dynamic design duos. The couple left the network in 2018 after season 5. They later launched their own cable channel, Magnolia Network, with a plethora of new design and lifestyle shows. Keep scrolling for details on where to watch episodes of Fixer Upper.

Is ‘Fixer Upper’ Back on HGTV?

Many HGTV viewers have wondered why they’ve been seeing Chip and Joanna on the channel lately. Just because the pair waved goodbye to their show on the design network, doesn’t mean they cut all ties. Reruns of the first five seasons of Fixer Upper still air on HGTV on Monday nights.

Brian Ach/AP/Shutterstock

However, do not expect to see any new seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home or Chip and Joanna’s other shows like Magnolia Table to air on HGTV. New content is reserved for Magnolia Network, which was formerly known as DIY Network.

Why Did Chip and Joanna Gaines Leave HGTV?

The lovebirds, who share kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew, never expected their home improvement empire to grow this much. While they were grateful for the fame HGTV gave them, both Chip and Joanna were looking forward to starting a new chapter.

“We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” the mom of five told People in October 2017 ahead of the season 5 premiere of Fixer Upper.

How to Watch Magnolia Network Shows

Magnolia Network officially launched in January 2022. The channel is available through your cable or satellite TV provider. Magnolia Network shows are also available to stream on Discovery +. In September 2022, HBO Max users were granted access to watch a select number of Magnolia Network series.

Chip and Joanna aren’t the only home renovation stars and lifestyle experts on the new network. Woodworker Clint Harp stars in his own series, Restoration Road, after rising to fame on Fixer Upper alongside the Waco, Texas, based duo. Other popular shows on the network include Restoring Galveston with Ashley and Michael Cordray, Super Dad with Taylor Calmus, Bargain Mansions with Tamara Day and more. And if you can’t get enough of the TV power couple and their crew, fans can visit Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping complex owned by Chip and Joanna in Waco along with its accompanying online store.