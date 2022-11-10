The stars of Magnolia Network have welcomed viewers into their homes with their hit design, lifestyle and culinary shows. Chip and Joanna Gaines have appeared in multiple programs on the channel since its official cable launch in January 2022. Their Waco, Texas, home is just one of the many gorgeous properties featured on the popular network.

Chip and Joanna began building their home improvement empire with the premiere of Fixer Upper in 2013 on HGTV. Since then, they’ve opened the Magnolia Market shopping plaza, authored several books and continue to be the best parents they can be to their five children, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew. Their gorgeous home was the perfect place to raise their kiddos before preparing to send Drake off to college in 2022.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember him being a baby and then how did this happen?’” Joanna told People in August 2022 about watching her eldest child grow up. “So that’s where, for us, it’s like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn’t slow down.”

It’s been a busy few years for the duo, who wed in 2003. They announced their departure from HGTV in 2017 along with plans to continue their work in the design space and add to their already successful brand. The pair were ecstatic when they got the opportunity to help kickstart the careers of some of their friends on Magnolia Network.

“We’re thrilled about it. That’s been the greatest joy in all this — finding new talent that maybe the world hadn’t heard of yet and reintroducing talent that the world had known, like Andrew Zimmern, who’s become a dear friend of ours,” Chip told Variety in January 2022. “To see him represent our network and to see some of the new, up-and-coming talent blossoming right in front of our eyes, it’s been really the joy of a lifetime.”

Other popular faces on the network include Tamara Day, Clint Harp, Erin French and more. Clint shot to fame as the carpenter on Fixer Upper in the show’s first season. Viewers got to see him tackle his own home renovation project with Chip and Joanna after purchasing a historic Texas home for $10,000. The craftsman, who lived in the house for a few years with his wife, Kelly, and their three children, Hudson, Holland and Camille, put the five-bedroom house on the market in 2021.

Keep scrolling to see inside the homes of your favorite Magnolia Network stars.