Tour ‘The Harp House’ From ‘Fixer Upper’: Photos of Clint Harp’s Home Renovated on the Show

It has been nearly a decade since fans of Fixer Upper got to see carpenter Clint Harp’s house transformed on season 1 of the show. After tackling the renovation for their beloved costar, hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines deemed the property “The Harp House.”

The craftsman initially purchased the small home for a bargain at $10,000. The renovation definitely came with its own set of challenges, including dealing with the rats and squirrels that lived inside the walls. Chip, Joanna and Clint agreed that a full gut remodel was necessary to make the house more livable for the woodworker and his family.

The five-bedroom pad, which was built in 1913, looked extraordinary after all of the changes made to its interior and exterior. Clint put his skills to the test and crafted custom furniture pieces that he placed in several of the rooms. Joanna used her eye for design to create an open floor concept with high ceilings, plenty of windows and reclaimed wood furnishings.

Clint and his wife, Kelly Harp, lived in the house for two years after the home makeover took place. The pair are the proud parents of three kids, Hudson, Holland and Camille. In their time living at the historic residence, the Harp family made so many unforgettable memories.

The home’s convenient location in the heart of Waco, Texas, directly next to Clint’s workshop was one of the biggest reasons why they felt it was the perfect place to settle. The Magnolia Silos, Chip and Joanna’s popular shopping center, is also just a short distance from the charming estate.

A few years after Clint and Kelly’s Fixer Upper home transformation aired on HGTV in May 2014, they decided to rent the space out on Airbnb. They moved into another home as their primary residence and currently still use “The Harp House” as a vacation rental property.

In addition to renting the space out for temporary stays, Clint and Kelly put “The Harp House” on the market for $899,000 in September 2021.

“The price of this home also includes all furniture and furnishings in the home!” the listing reads. “That even includes all kitchen items, refrigerator, washer and dryer, TVs, bedding, towels and linens. Most all the beds and side tables along with several other furniture items were made or sourced by Harp Design Co.”

Scroll below to see photos of Clint’s ‘Fixer Upper’ home.